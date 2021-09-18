Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after purchasing an additional 390,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

SHO stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.