SuperFarm Hits Market Cap of $82.27 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $82.27 million and $61.74 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

