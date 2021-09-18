Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUUIF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.