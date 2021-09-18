Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.97

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.97 and traded as low as C$14.86. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 3,580,691 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$524,390,719.75. Also, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

