SuperLauncher One Day Trading Volume Hits $82,436.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $82,436.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00123638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00175995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.94 or 0.07170317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,240.38 or 0.99512402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.55 or 0.00848955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,208,845 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

