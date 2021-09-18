SuperRare (RARE) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, SuperRare has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $133.62 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

