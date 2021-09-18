Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Down 33.5% in August

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SGTPY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

