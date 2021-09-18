sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $180.17 million and $10.22 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00134832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752724 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 180,012,600 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

