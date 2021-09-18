Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 28,717 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,646,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,551. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.