Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6,116.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,389 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises about 0.8% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Lithia Motors worth $42,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,573,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LAD traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $337.08. 576,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,727. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

