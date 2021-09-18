Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,855 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 28,651,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,225,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

