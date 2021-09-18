Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,979 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,359,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

