Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.53. 3,115,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,553. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

