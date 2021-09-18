Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $20.46 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paychex worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 74.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

