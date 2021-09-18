Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $33.39 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 0.6% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $33,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

NYSE:CNC traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $64.64. 12,211,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.