Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 30,775,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

