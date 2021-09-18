Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises about 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of The Allstate worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $131.03. 3,401,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

