Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 47,216 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,750,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

