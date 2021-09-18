Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 6,447 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

GD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.12. 2,722,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,415. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

