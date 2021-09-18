Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,056,000. YETI makes up 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of YETI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 311,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of YETI by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 224,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. 3,137,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

