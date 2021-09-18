Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

CME Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average is $207.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

