Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,326 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.61. 11,341,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,971. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

