Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 17,515 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 903,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $28,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 366,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 255,120 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 37.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,377,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

