Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 7,280 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 0.6% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $35,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded down $10.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.00. 1,260,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.45. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.