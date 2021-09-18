Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 7,330 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 236,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68,421 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,449,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

