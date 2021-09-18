Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. 5,457,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,694. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

