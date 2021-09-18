Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.48. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $431.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

