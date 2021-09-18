Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Buys 10,315 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,275,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

