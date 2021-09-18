Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,481,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,422,216. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

