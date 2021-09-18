Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $26.26 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,255,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,070,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,962. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

