Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.3% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Shares of ZM traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.68. 5,419,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock worth $74,264,126 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

