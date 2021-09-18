Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 54,783 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,838,000. Linde makes up about 5.4% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $259,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $309.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,512,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.75 and its 200-day moving average is $292.60. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.