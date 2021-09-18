Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Purchases 75,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 216.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up 2.5% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

CCL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,607,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,592,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

