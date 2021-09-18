SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,062,000 after buying an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $610.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $623.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

