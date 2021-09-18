SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SVFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 60,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,443. SVF Investment has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $13,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $10,210,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $9,802,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter worth $6,175,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $6,240,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

