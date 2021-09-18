Swap Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $310,824.82 and $41.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00174028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.49 or 0.07155338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.26 or 0.99752741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00847337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,996,461 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

