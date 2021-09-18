Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0729

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $830,928.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swingby has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,537,222 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

