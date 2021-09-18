Swiss National Bank Acquires 54,400 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of BigCommerce worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

BIGC opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.44.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,714,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,649,058. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

