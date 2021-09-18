Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,400 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Celsius worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 43.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $2,113,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of CELH opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 666.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

