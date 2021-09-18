Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of TransAlta worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 87.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 560,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 261,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta by 130.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 188,087 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

