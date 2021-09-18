Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 464,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 120.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 365,755 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

