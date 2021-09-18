Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of J & J Snack Foods worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $154.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.67. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

