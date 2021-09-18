Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.41. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

