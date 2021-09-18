Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $613,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

