Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of EVERTEC worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EVERTEC by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $45.95 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.