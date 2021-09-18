Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Plexus worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

