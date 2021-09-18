Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Sally Beauty worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $4,663,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

