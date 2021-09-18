Swiss National Bank Has $5.42 Million Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Retail Properties of America worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 60.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

