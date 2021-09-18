Swiss National Bank Has $5.57 Million Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 163,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

