Swiss National Bank Has $5.63 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

